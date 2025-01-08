Politicians exploiting Niger’s political crisis to sow discord in Northern Nigeria — Group

The Arewa Youth Federation (AYF) has said some Nigerian politicians are exploiting the political crisis in Niger Republic to undermine President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

In a statement issued by AYF President, Adamu Kabir Matazu, the group claimed that these politicians are leveraging disinformation and ethnic sentiments to create divisions and sow discontent in Northern Nigeria.

Since the junta took over in Niger in July 2023, the relationship between the two countries has deteriorated.

The recent accusations by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Nigerien junta against Nigeria have further strained the relationship between the two countries.

Tchiani had reportedly claimed that Nigeria was hosting French military bases to destabilise his country.

AYF described the allegations as baseless and a calculated move to exploit public sentiment and rally support for his beleaguered regime.

The group said the lack of evidence to back up his claim, combined with Nigeria’s consistent and principled stance against foreign military bases, makes it clear that Tchiani’s accusations are false.

Matazu said, “Tchiani is not alone in this shenanigans, because some politicians who lost out during the 2023 Nigeria’s general election are hellbent on trying to frustrate President Tinubu’s efforts to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“Evidence obtained during our findings shows that there are indication that some politicians are taking advantage of the political crisis in Niger and the attendant diplomatic fallout between Niamey and ECOWAS, to sow seeds of discontent, in a bit to discredit the current administration, especially in Northern Nigeria.

“These unpatriotic politicians invest in hybrid information warfare, characterized by disinformation and outright fake news aims to create a wedge between northern voters and government.

“That’s why they are secretly backing Tchiani’s regime and amplifying his baseless accusations against Nigeria by playing into the hands of foreign powers that seek to undermine cohesion within ECOWAS and Sahel Region Members.

“This is evident in the way General Tchiani’s baseless claims have been amplified, particularly in the northern region. The fact that the interview was held in Hausa suggests an attempt to whip up ethnic sentiment and mobilise support against the Tinubu’s led federal government.

“This tactic is not new, as some politicians have been accused of using similar strategies in the past, such as during the 2011 post-election violence.

“The fact still remains that some elites have sworn to undermine President Tinubu’s administration, and an alliance with Tchiani is seen to be part of this broader effort.

“By targeting President Tinubu and creating divisions within the country, these politicians hoped to maintain their grip on power and resist the changes that the president’s administration is trying to bring about.”

The AYF urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and reject divisive tactics aimed at destabilising the country and the region.

“Nigeria has never been a subversive hegemon but has historically sacrificed its resources and Armed Forces to restore stability across the sub-region,” Matazu stated.

The group called on citizens to recognize the truth and support efforts to promote peace, unity, and progress.