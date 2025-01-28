Politicians’ ambitions must not supersede Nigeria’s ambition – Ex-Ghana VP Bawumia

Former Ghanaian Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Nigerian politicians to prioritise the country’s ambition over their personal ambitions if democracy is to thrive in Nigeria.

Bawumia made this statement during a democracy conference held in Abuja on Monday.

He explained that he conceded defeat in Ghana’s December 7, 2024, general elections early because it was in the best interest of Ghana’s democracy and peace.

Representing the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the election, Bawumia congratulated his opponent, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), when it became clear that Mahama had won.

Speaking in Abuja, Bawumia said his decision to concede early was motivated by his commitment to democracy and his desire to avoid post-election crises in Ghana.

“By 3 a.m. on December 8, it became clear from our party’s collation data that my opponent had decisively won the election. Although I was confident in Ghana’s electoral process and believed in my campaign, the people’s decision was paramount,” he explained.

Recognising the potential for tension due to prolonged result announcements, Bawumia said he called for a press conference at 9 a.m. to concede, even before the electoral commission formally declared the results. He described his early concession as an effort to safeguard Ghana’s democracy and peace.

Reflecting on the challenges facing democracy in Africa, Bawumia highlighted the fragility of democratic systems across the continent. He pointed out that between 2020 and 2023, Africa experienced around eight coups and warned against constitutional manipulations by leaders seeking extended terms.

He stressed the importance of robust institutions, such as election management bodies, the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, and anti-corruption offices, noting that these institutions must remain independent and free from partisan and ethnic interests to preserve democracy.

Bawumia cautioned against the erosion of public trust in these institutions, stating, “When institutions are undermined for partisan or sectional interests, they lose their ability to function effectively, paving the way for autocracy and misgovernance.”

He also emphasised the link between democracy and socioeconomic development, quoting Nelson Mandela: “As long as poverty, injustice, and gross inequality exist, none of us can truly rest.”

The former vice president concluded by stressing the role of active citizenship in sustaining democracy. “Democracy thrives when citizens understand their role in holding leaders accountable and participating in governance processes,” he said.

The two-day event, themed “Strengthening Nigeria’s Democracy: Pathway to Good Governance and Political Integrity,” was organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD), the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD), Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA), and the National Peace Committee (NPC).