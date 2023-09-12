Politicians advised to Reset Nigeria with Sardauna, Zik, Awolowo’s legacies

Politicians across the country have been advised to sustain the legacies and vision of our first generation leaders. Such a move, it has been noted,…

Politicians across the country have been advised to sustain the legacies and vision of our first generation leaders.

Such a move, it has been noted, will not only reset the country on a path of sustainable growth but also help to secure the future of the unborn generation.

A revered Islamic scholar, Khalifatul Adabiyyah, Shaikh Abdulkadir Adisa gave the advice in Ilọrin, the Kwara State capital in his lecture during a special prayer on Friday.

The event was held in honour of the new Clerk of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdul-Kareem Olayiwola Ahmed.

According to him, “I have a lot to say, but the minimum is that there is a need to reset this country and the best way to do that is with the legacies of our first generation leaders.

“The legacies of leaders like Sardauna, Azikiwe and Awolowo were so profound and impactful that we still refer to their ideals several years after they have gone.

“Our politicians of today must emulate their sterling qualities in administering the affairs of their states and the country at large”, he noted.

Shaikh Adisa Al-Adabby identified the new clerk as a responsible student under his tutelage and appreciated Allah for his elevation.

On his part, an Ilọrin based frontline Islamic cleric, Uztaz Abdulrazaq Adama-Thani, charged public office holders to be responsive to the yearnings and aspirations of the people

He tasked the political class not to betray public trust but engage in humanitarian ventures capable of ameliorating sufferings of the people.

Adama-Thani cautioned the present crop of politicians and leaders against misuse of political office to protect them from incurring Allah’s wrath.

The Islamic preacher described the new clerk as pious, generous, trustworthy and expressed confidence in his ability to deliver on his new assignment.

Speaking shortly after the event, the clerk, Alhaji Abdul-Kareem Olayiwola Ahmed, thanked Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the appointment, adding that he will do his utmost best to build on the legacies of his predecessors.

He told Daily Trust that “I solicit the support of everybody because I cannot do it alone. But with Allah’s support, there is nothing that is impossible”.

At the programme were the Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Engr Yakubu Danlad-Salihu, Grand Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice Abdul-lateef Kamaldeen, former and current lawmakers in the state and opposition and ruling politicians among others.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...