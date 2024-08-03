Political will needed – CURE-Nigeria

Reacting, the executive director of CURE-Nigeria, Sylvester Uhaa, said what has been lacking is the political will to fight crime, protect lives and properties, and…

Reacting, the executive director of CURE-Nigeria, Sylvester Uhaa, said what has been lacking is the political will to fight crime, protect lives and properties, and uphold the rule of law, irrespective of who is the perpetrator and who is the victim.

He said, “Second, we need to ensure that the police, who must investigate and prosecute the perpetrators of these murders, are autonomous and free from the interference of the executive, and political influence of the elites to do their job professionally.

“Third, the police need to have the capacity and expertise required to deploy forensic and scientific investigations into these murders to fish out the killers.

“Fourth, the police and other law enforcement must rebuild confidence in the citizens so that those who have useful information about these murders and other crimes can report them to the police and other law enforcement operatives without the fear of being exposed or victimized”.

He said besides the legal aspect, there are also the social and political aspects to these murders, which show, by not resolving them, that the Nigerian state is unable and incapable of protecting its citizens, and sends a wrong signal to the international community.

He said the political context shows that these murders, which are mainly regarded as politically motivated murders, point to the dangerous, brutal and animalistic nature of Nigerian politics.

“We can do politics differently, a way that reflects the religious and spiritual people Nigeria is known for.

“Our religions, cultural beliefs and morals and values should influence our political behaviour and make politics less brutal and dangerous to encourage people of conscience, values and morals to join to move our country forward,” he said.

Similarly, Dayo Akinlaja (SAN) said time does not bar criminal prosecution, as they could all be revived and resolved by the authorities.

“That being the case, there is no reason why the cases should not be brought back to life by the state.

“The fact that these sensational murder cases could not be resolved or concluded one way or the other run a very sad and tragic commentary on our criminal justice system.

“Flowing from this perspective, it is doubly expedient and imperative for the cases to be reactivated and concluded by way of prosecution of the offenders.

“The only constraint, of course, is having the witnesses and evidence to support the prosecution of suspects.

“By way of emphasis, I believe it is proper for the government of the day to revisit the cases or as many of them are feasible for revisiting.

“A lot is incumbent on the security agencies that were involved with the investigations of the cases when they were fresh.

“All in all, where there is a will on the part of the security agencies, there is still a possibility of the cases being fully investigated and concluded by way of prosecution,” he said.