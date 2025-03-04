Political marriages and infidelity

In Nigeria the populace is overwhelmed by the spectacle of regular “decamping” of prominent political figures followed by “re-camping”. It’s a case of political marriage followed by infidelity and disloyalty. At the moment there appears to be a mad rush to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), not because they are governing particularly well, but because it pays political office holders and aspirants to belong to the side of those controlling the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the keys to the treasury.

Political cross carpeting threatens the foundations of any democracy because our politicians decamp shamelessly without ideological justification. Their reasons range from internal party crises, to claims that their new party has a better ideology or solution to problems on ground. Most of this is balderdash. Their real reason is about selfishness, personal ambition, personal vendettas and a quest for political relevance at the expense of the electorate.

Whenever politicians abandon their party, they betray the trust of voters who elected them into a specific office. In truth political parties in Nigeria are simply platforms for winning elections. Politicians who decamp are mostly those who face criticism or challenges within their party and view defection as a convenient escape route. They have no overriding philosophy, clear ideology or policy framework to guide their members’ actions and decisions. They align themselves with those in power in order to secure positions and benefits without contributing to governance.

In Nigeria political defection has been normalised to the extent that it is seen as a strategic move rather than a betrayal of democratic principles. Political marriages always lead to infidelity. There was a fellow in Edo State who for the sake of his family will not have his name published here, who was notorious because he married eight wives. However, he was never married to more than one wife at a time. All his wives divorced him complaining of his infidelity. In his defence he replied, quite remarkably, that as far as he is concerned infidelity is the most enjoyable part of marriage!

Nigerian politicians act in the same manner and fail to show appreciation for the fact that in exchange for their votes the people expect service from them. Cross carpeting is when an elected official leaves one party in the hope of securing a better position or greater personal wealth in another party, and didn’t start today.

In 1951 cross-carpeting led to Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe being robbed of the opportunity to lead the Western Region government. In recent times perhaps most infamous amongst current Nigerian politicians enamoured with cross-carpeting is former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar who changing party multiple times is evidence that his version of democracy does not thrive on ideological commitment, party discipline and respect for the electorate. To paraphrase the late Steve Jobs Nigerian politicians are living in a day where they are proud of what they should be ashamed of in terms of discarding the principles of good governance, the importance of party loyalty and of adherence to a political philosophy.

The Constitution makes it mandatory for lawmakers to lose their seats if they defect from the party on whose platform they won election The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been severally castigated for its neutrality or indeed selectiveness in enforcing this constitutional provision. Regrettably INEC never defends what is right and just, they simply defend who they like and benefit from. They constitute the biggest handicap to the growth of Nigerian democracy because as Thomas Paine said “no power is more dangerous than the power that is unchecked by the will of the people”.

Governance is supposed to be about subsidising the welfare of the people. Those, who end up changing society for the better talk because they have something to say, while Nigerian politicians talk because they have to say something! Our nation is turning into a one-party state because most citizens and political actors are spectators to unfairness and stupidity. A highly uneducated electorate either believes what isn’t true, or they refuse to believe what is true! It is trite that when you want to help people you tell them the truth, but when you want to help yourself, you tell them lies they want to hear!

The nation is experiencing the end results of political insincerity. Every time a “re-camping” politician is welcomed back to where he left in a huff, he or she is “forgiven” under a plea for mercy. This is an insult to the electorate because mercy to the guilty is injustice to the victim and Nigerians suffer serial injustices in the hands of the unprincipled political class!

To understand why the academic qualifications prescribed for political office have not helped bring about good leaders it is important to remember that Theodore Roosevelt said: “To educate a man in mind and not in morals is to educate a menace to society.”

In order to determine who rules over you and has no time or consideration for your thoughts, simply find out those leasers who you are not allowed to criticise. To paraphrase Karl Marx “political infidelity and amassing of wealth is always accompanied by the accumulation of poverty and oppression.” The nation needs more compassionate leadership and less political infidelity.