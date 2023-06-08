Political leaders caution against imposing leadership on N/Assembly

The Concerned Political Leaders, a group of various political parties’ leaders, has urged stakeholders and different interest groups to stop pressurising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu…

The Concerned Political Leaders, a group of various political parties’ leaders, has urged stakeholders and different interest groups to stop pressurising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to foist leadership on the 10th National Assembly.

Briefing reporters on behalf of the group in Abuja, Chief Charles Eke, a former presidential candidate of Green Party, cautioned the president to avoid banana peels by not listening to those pressurizing him to impose a Senate president.

“We will advise those who are pushing the executive arm to use presidential powers to install a southern Senate president to restrain themselves,” he said.

The group also drummed support for former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari’s bid for Senate presidency, urging lawmakers-elect to ensure his emergence next Tuesday when the 10th Senate will be inaugurated.

Eke said the Northern region, especially North West, voted massively for Tinubu during the last presidential election and should be given the slot.

