Political crisis: Continue to pray for me, Fubara tells Rivers Church

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State says the current political crisis is over the control of the state resources.

This is as he has assured Rivers people that he would continue to utilize resources judiciously for their betterment and overall interest.

Fubara said while addressing the congregation of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Worldwide during the 51st birthday of the General Overseer, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, and the 18th Anniversary Celebration of the church in Port Harcourt.

The Governor, however, sued for continuous prayers from the church in order for his administration to remain focused with a view to achieving the purpose of governance in the State.

He said, “There is a reason for this crisis, and that reason is the control of the resources of Rivers State. Rivers State resources belong to you, and we will make sure that the resources are applied judiciously for the betterment of Rivers State.

“What you owe us is just one thing: Continue to pray for us. Let us not lose focus because we know the devil is always at war to derail people in governance. Continue to pray for us because what is most important is the interest of the people here, and I believe that with your prayers, we will not lose focus and the purpose of governance will be achieved in Rivers State”, he noted.

Governor Fubara lauded the General Overseer of OPM Worldwide for his philanthropic works and contributions to humanity.

The governor, who noted the decay of public amenities met on assumption of office, commended the General Overseer of OPM Worldwide for the various educational programmes in the ministry aimed at providing children the requisite vocational and technical knowledge needed for future employment.

He said, “I want to commend you for what you are doing. Life is not about taking. What is important in life is giving, and anybody who believes that it is only taking, the person won’t go far in life.

“For all you are doing for humanity, God will continue to strengthen you. You don’t know what you are doing, but those of us who are outside understand your contributions to humanity.

“Look at what you just showed me here. How many of our schools are still functioning to provide that level of training? There are no longer there! We met a dead system which we are trying to revive. But you are doing it as a private person. Why won’t God bless you?”

The Governor further thanked Apostle Chinyere and the congregation for the support to his administration, particularly the prayers, which he noted, have kept the government alive, in spite of all the challenges, urging them to continue to pray for the progress of Rivers State and defense of humanity.

He also donated the sum of N200million to the church to support its on going infrastructure development.