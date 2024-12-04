Polio: Shehu of Dikwa tasks parents on vaccination

His Royal Highness, the Shehu of Dikwa, Alhaji Ibrahim Ibn Umar Ibrahim Elkanemi, has called on residents of his domain to present their children for vaccination against polio virus.

The monarch made the call while flagging off the polio vaccination campaign of the fifth Outbreak Response (OBR5), in Cingo Zarmaye ward of Dikwa town, headquarters of the Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

He also called on the district heads, community leaders, heads of various organisations, religious bodies, individuals, and families to play a vital role in mobilising mothers and caregivers to join the campaign.

He also commended Governor Zulum’s commitment to ensuring improved health and safety of children across Borno State, saying the campaign is timely.

The traditional ruler noted that polio is a preventable disease through vaccination, and immunisation is the best protection against polio and therefore recommended infants and children to take the immunisation to protect them from the harmful effects of polio disease.

The Borno State Supervisor, Primary Health Care Development Board, Mallam Gado Bulama, also called on health workers to ensure that children are immunised when due.