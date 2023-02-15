Policy somersaults responsible for Nigeria’s inability to own satellite – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has blamed government policy somersaults in the last 15 years for the inability to produce the country’s own satellite. With this,…

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has blamed government policy somersaults in the last 15 years for the inability to produce the country’s own satellite.

With this, Obasanjo lamented that the advancement in the country’s technological drive would continue to be a mirage.

He said that the plan by his administration between 1999 and 2007 was to build the country’s satellite wholly by Nigerians at the third attempt, but government afterwards could not just understand.

Obasanjo disclosed this when the management team of Algorism Ltd led by the Chief Executive Officer, Rasheed Adegoke, paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Abeokuta.

The former president who recalled his role for the country’s technological growth said, “We made the Chinese to train 120 Nigerians on how to build the satellite.

“The plan was that they will build the first satellite and to build the second they will have to train 120 Nigerians who will build the second satellite with them and by the third attempt, we should be able to build the satellite on our own.

“But, the 120 Nigerians were nowhere to be found again. They were not dead, but the government that came after us just could not understand and that is also part of the misfortune of Nigeria. I met the Nigerians when I later went to China.”

Adegoke said his team, including workers of the company, were at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) for a retreat and deemed it wise to pay Obasanjo a courtesy visit and congratulate him on his forthcoming 86th birthday.