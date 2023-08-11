Policemen detained for forcing motorists to make cash transfer

The Osun State Police Command has arrested some policemen for allegedly extorting money from some youths in the state. The policemen at a roadblock along…

The Osun State Police Command has arrested some policemen for allegedly extorting money from some youths in the state.

The policemen at a roadblock along Ile-Ogbo in Iwo axis were said to have stopped a vehicle and compelled the occupants to transfer money into the bank account of a member of the team.

It was learnt that after making the transfer, the youths informed a political office holder in the state who insisted that the policemen must return the money.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said the policemen involved had been identified, arrested and detained for proper investigation.

Police arrest suspected cultist in Delta

Policeman, FRSC officials, others arrested for mounting illegal checkpoints in Lagos

She said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Kehinde Longe, would never condone any act of indiscipline and unprofessional conduct by any member of the Nigeria Police under him.

The PPRO said, “The police officers involved in this unprofessional and unethical behaviour have been identified, arrested and detained.

“The police command frowned at and condemned the act in totality as the erring police officers are currently in detention since Thursday, 10/08/2023 and undergoing investigation and eventual disciplinary procedure of orderly room trial for their unprofessional conduct while the senior officer among them has been queried accordingly.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...