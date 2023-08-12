Policemen arrested for extorting youths

The Osun State Police Command has arrested some policemen for allegedly extorting some youths in the state. The policemen at a roadblock along Ile-Ogbo…

The Osun State Police Command has arrested some policemen for allegedly extorting some youths in the state.

The policemen at a roadblock along Ile-Ogbo in Iwo axis were said to have stopped a vehicle and compelled the occupants to transfer money into the bank account of one of the policemen.

It was learnt that after paying the policemen by transfer, the youths informed a political office holder in the state who insisted that the policemen must return the money taken from the youths.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said the policemen involved have been identified, arrested and detained for proper investigation.

She said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Kehinde Longe, would never condone any act of indiscipline and unprofessional conduct by any member of the Nigeria Police Force under him.

