Policeman shoots lover to death in Ilorin, kills self

A mobile police sergeant on Thursday morning allegedly shot to death his suspected female lover and later shot himself dead in a school premises in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred around 8am on the premises of the Chapel of Redemption, Agba Dam Housing Estate, Gaa Akanbi, Ilorin, where Redemption Model Nursery and Primary School is situated.

The sergeant, identified as Olalere Michael, attached to 15 PMF, Ilorin, was attached to the Kwara State Government House, Ilorin, as a security agent.

A witness said, “The officer entered the school premises a few minutes before 8am in his Toyota Corolla earlier than his female friend who later brought her daughter to the school.

“He brought out his AK-47 rifle and shot Tosin on the chest three times at close range and she died on the spot. A friend that accompanied her to the school ran away.

“He thereafter shot himself on the throat which blew off parts of his head.”

Residents said the policeman had a few days ago visited the family house of the female friend on Erin Ile Road and attacked her with a cutlass over a misunderstanding.

Reacting, the command’s spokesman, Okasanmi Ajayi, described the incident as “aftermath of love gone sour.”

Okasanmi further said, “Immediately the information got to the command, the Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, dispatched a team of policemen and detectives to the scene where the corpses were recovered and deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

“Meanwhile, investigation on this unfortunate incident is in progress and the report of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is ready.”