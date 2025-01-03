Policeman celebrating colleague’s promotion guns down Ekiti nursing mother 

An accidental discharge by a policeman in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, has killed a nursing mother, Ifeoluwa Adekolu, in the state.

Information gathered revealed that the incident happened at Oke-Ila Police Station.

An eyewitness, said the woman was standing across the road opposite the police station when an officer, who had come to the station from another division, fired his gun to rejoice the news of promotion of one of his colleagues but a stray bullet hit her.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

The state Commissioner of Police, who was recently prompted to an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Adewale Adeniran, confirmed the incident, adding that the officer involved had been disarmed and detained by the command.

AIG Adeniran said the officer would face interrogations in line with the Nigeria Police Act.