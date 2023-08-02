Police, workers hijack relief materials in Ebonyi

It was a melodrama at the Old Ebonyi Government House, Abakaliki as the distribution of relief materials to 2022 flood victims was disrupted by some…

It was a melodrama at the Old Ebonyi Government House, Abakaliki as the distribution of relief materials to 2022 flood victims was disrupted by some staff from the government house, police and others.

Some earlier beneficiaries also returned to join in the loot, thereby causing some other intended recipients stranded without any.

The distribution was officially flagged off by the wife of the state governor, Mrs Ukamaka Nwifuru.

The beneficiaries were drawn from three local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Mrs Ann Aligwe, attributed the actions to desperation caused by hunger.

“Everyone is hungry today including the policemen and even you people,” she said.

Speaking earlier, the Coordinator for National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South East zone, Mrs Ngozi Echiazu, advised the people to avoid disposing waste materials into the drainage.

She noted that empty cans if not properly disposed could block waterways and cause flooding.

