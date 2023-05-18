Police: We found suspicious items at Seun Kuti’s house

The Police have said they discovered suspicious items while searching the residence of Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat maestro, Fela Kuti. Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public…

The Police have said they discovered suspicious items while searching the residence of Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat maestro, Fela Kuti.

Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer, said this while reacting to a criticism on social media.

Seun Osewa, Nairaland founder, had accused the police of harassing Kuti’s family by ransacking their home and seizing his wife’s phone.

“The harassment of Seun Kuti’s family by ransacking their home & seizing his wife’s phone is wrong.”

Seun Kuti: Snapshot of Nigerians, police toxic relationship

Why we handcuffed Seun Kuti — Police

“You’re making people who were sympathetic to the police because Seun Kuti’s behaviour was despicable to remember why they hated the police before. This is bad PR for the police,” Osewa tweeted.

In response, Hundeyin said, “In the course of our investigation, we stumbled on certain suspicious things that needed to be proven/disproved beyond reasonable doubt.

“We, therefore, applied for and duly got a search warrant from the court which we have executed. Investigation continues.

“No law restricts the police to investigating only the initial crime. World over, Police Departments stumble on other crimes while investigating an initial crime. We are duty bound to investigate them in line with our mandate of detecting and investigating crimes.”

Daily Trust had reported how the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, ordered the arrest of Kuti after he was captured assaulting a police operative.

In the early hours of Monday, the musician turned himself in to the police.

The youngest son of Fela showed up in company of his lawyer and a family representative.

The 40-year-old musician was subsequently arrested and moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Panti.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun of a Magistrate’s Court in the Yaba area of Lagos State on Tuesday.

However, the Afrobeat singer was granted bail but according to his lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), he is expected to meet his bail conditions within 48 hours.

But on Thursday, the court extended the remand by four days.