Police: We foiled abduction of passengers on Kogi highway

The Kogi state police command says officers attached to Police Mobile Force, 70 Squadron, Kabba, foiled the abduction of passengers along Kabba -Ayere road in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP William Aya, disclosed this to newsmen in Lokoja, on Saturday.

According to him, the incident happened on Friday.

“On receipt of the distress call, reinforcement teams from Sharper Corner pindown were promptly mobilized and sent to the scene which equally engaged the hoodlums, and owing to the superior fire power of the Police, the hoodlums fled into the bush and abandoned their victims who were rescued by the Police.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, psc has ordered the deployment of additional operational and tactical assets of the Command to embark on thorough combing of the surrounding bushes with a view to apprehending the hoodlums and bringing them to deserved justice”, he said.

He added that the state commissioner of police, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, commended the men of 70 PMF, Kabba for their dedication, assuring the public that the Police will not rest on its oars in the fight against criminality in the State.