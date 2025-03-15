Police: We foiled abduction of passengers on Kogi highway

The Kogi state police command says officers attached to Police Mobile Force, 70 Squadron, Kabba, foiled the abduction of passengers along Kabba -Ayere road in the state.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP William Aya, disclosed this to newsmen in Lokoja, on Saturday.
According to him, the incident happened on Friday.
“On receipt of the distress call, reinforcement teams from Sharper Corner pindown were promptly mobilized and sent to the scene which equally engaged the hoodlums, and owing to the superior fire power of the Police, the hoodlums fled into the bush and abandoned their victims who were rescued by the Police.
- I won’t stop Rivers Assembly from performing its duties – Wike
- Asake’s family demands N50m house for ailing father
“The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, psc has ordered the deployment of additional operational and tactical assets of the Command to embark on thorough combing of the surrounding bushes with a view to apprehending the hoodlums and bringing them to deserved justice”, he said.
He added that the state commissioner of police, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, commended the men of 70 PMF, Kabba for their dedication, assuring the public that the Police will not rest on its oars in the fight against criminality in the State.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.