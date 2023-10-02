✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Police: We’re working to secure release of retired Army general

By Joe Nwachukwu, Owerri

The lmo state police Command has said that it is doing everything humanly possible to secure the release of Major General R C Duru (rtd).

Duru was abducted at Orji near Owerri in Owerri north local government area of the state last week.

In a statement, Mohammad Ahamade Barde, Commissioner of Police in Imo, said upon hearing the news, he deployed the command’s tactical team to secure release of the General.

“We are on top of the matter; those involved will certainly be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

Our correspondent report that the retired major is a native of Isiekenesi in ldeato South local government area of lmo.

