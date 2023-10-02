Police: We’re working to secure release of retired Army general

By Joe Nwachukwu, Owerri
The lmo state police Command has said that it is doing everything humanly possible to secure the release of Major General R C Duru (rtd).
Duru was abducted at Orji near Owerri in Owerri north local government area of the state last week.
In a statement, Mohammad Ahamade Barde, Commissioner of Police in Imo, said upon hearing the news, he deployed the command’s tactical team to secure release of the General.
“We are on top of the matter; those involved will certainly be made to face the full wrath of the law.”
Our correspondent report that the retired major is a native of Isiekenesi in ldeato South local government area of lmo.