Police warn vigilantes against jungle justice in Kwara

Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Victor Olaiya, has frowned at reports of alleged jungle justice against some vigilante groups in the state.

Speaking on the murder of one Lanre Adebayo, a graduate of the University of Ilorin, Olaiya warned vigilantes not to take laws into their hands in the handling of suspects.

He said, “Late Lanre got into an argument with the vigilante group in the Ita-Elepa area of Ilorin metropolis and they decided to teach him a lesson which ended tragically.

SPONSOR AD

“Also, there was another recent incident where another vigilante group arrested and detained a suspect and demanded N1.5m for his release, forcing a lawyer to petition the police command.”

City & Crime reports that Adebayo was on his way home after a visit to his mother but was allegedly beaten to death during an encounter with a vigilante group.