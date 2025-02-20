Police vow to re-arrest suspected killers of Anambra lawmaker

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has vowed to fish out the suspects involved in the kidnapping and killing of Anambra lawmaker, Justice Azuka, who escaped from detention.
He also assured that the erring officers would face disciplinary action if found culpable.
CP Ikioye Orutugu made this statement after receiving the report regarding the escape of two suspects involved in the murder of Azuka, a member representing Onitsha 1 Constituency in the State House of Assembly.
According to him, he will deploy all available police resources to ensure the suspects are re-arrested and made to face justice.
He also assured the public of their re-arrest and ordered immediate deployment of both human, operational, and intelligence resources to apprehend the suspects.
He also directed that immediate disciplinary action be taken against any officers found negligent in this regard.
