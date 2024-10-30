Police vow to arrest kidnappers of Catholic priest in Edo

The Edo State Police Command has vowed to arrest the kidnappers of Rev. Fr. Thomas Ayode and bring them to justice.

Rev. Fr. Thomas Ayode was kidnapped on Sunday at 7pm by gunmen at the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary School, Ivanokpodi, in Agenegbode, Etsako East LGA of Edo State.

The kidnappers had made contact with the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, demanding N200 million ransom.

Speaking during a visit to the seminary, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 5 (Delta and Edo state commands), AIG Arungwa Nwazue, accompanied by the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Umoru Peter Ozigi, assured that the police would stop at nothing to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book and the abducted Rev Father is rescued unhurt.

He called for synergy between the public and security agents to bring the perpetrators to book.

The AIG, however, sympathised with the community, the seminary and the entire Catholic body over the kidnap of the priest on behalf of the IGP Kayode Egbetokun

Also speaking, the state commissioner of police, at a separate meeting with the youth in the community, restated the police’s readiness to work with the community for a secured and peaceful coexistence.