Police, vigilantes repel kidnap attempt on Abuja community

A special police team from the FCT police command, Tuesday, repelled an attack by kidnapers on Pako village, a community in Shere district, Bwari Area…

A special police team from the FCT police command, Tuesday, repelled an attack by kidnapers on Pako village, a community in Shere district, Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

City & Crime learnt that the village was previously been used as a route by the bandits and had been attacked two times with last one in May when 13 residents were abducted.

A police source, who spoke with City & Crime yesterday said the gunmen went to the area around 7: 30 pm with the aim of carrying out an attack but were repelled by the police team with the vigilantes from the community.

He said an immediate intelligence report received from the locals, had yielded a positive result, as the gunmen were promptly confronted from the edge of the village, where gunshots were exchanged, forcing them to withdraw.

He said, “We may not make any success without intelligence report and that is why we are always pleading with the residents to report any suspicious movement to the security officials on time.’’

A resident, who simply gave his name as Yusuf, told our reporter that there was high alert in the area about possible attack against the community following the escape of three victims out of the 13 abducted residents.

He said this was in addition to three others, that previously escaped.

Yusuf added that three of the abducted villagers were killed by their abductors, who still are holding others including three women.

When contacted, the Bwari Divisional Police Officer, CSP Babayola Musa, confirmed the Tuesday operation but declined further comment and efforts to speak with the command’s spokeswoman, Josephine Adeh, a Superintendent yielded no result.