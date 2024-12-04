Police urged to intervene in Benue land dispute

The Movement for Igede Advancement (MIA) has called on the Benue State Police Command to intervene in the ongoing land dispute between the Bonta and Ukpute communities by dismantling an illegal roadblock reportedly set up in Bonta in order to restore lasting peace in the conflict-prone area.

Our correspondent reports that an age-long land dispute had existed between the affected Tiv Bonta community in Konshisha LGA and Ukpute – Ainu, an Igede village in Oju LGA of Benue state.

In a letter signed by Dr. Jonah Ogbaji, Chairman, Steering Committee, MIA, James Igiri Odeh Secretary, Steering Committee, MIA and Joseph Ode, the Publicity Secretary, MIA which was addressed to the state Commissioner of Police and copied to the Inspector-General of Police, the group appealed to the authorities to take necessary and immediate action to reopen Achoho-Oju (Awajir-Oju) road and end the deadly Bonta-Ukpute boundary conflict.

They also want the police to arrest and prosecute those who authorised the illegal blocking of the road.