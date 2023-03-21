Police urge Lagos residents to disregard old videos of riots

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, has advised residents of the state to disregard old videos of riots being circulated as current…

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, has advised residents of the state to disregard old videos of riots being circulated as current events going on in Lagos.

Owohunwa gave the advice in a statement issued yesterday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

He said the videos were being shared on social media by mischief makers with a view to causing panic among the residents.

“These videos are not only old but are being maliciously shared by scaremongers to incite and provoke people, cause panic, disharmony and unrest within Lagos State,” he said.

The CP said the cybercrimes unit of the command had been mandated to fish out the people behind the deliberate misinformation for immediate prosecution.

“The good people and residents of Lagos State are urged to disregard all forms of messages, especially on social media depicting fictitious, fallacious and divisive claims aimed at jeopardising the peace currently being enjoyed in the state.

“Once again, the command assures Lagosians that all human and operational resources at its disposal have been fully and optimally deployed, especially at vulnerable points, including major markets across the state to ensure a total forestalling of the breakdown of law and order in the state,” the statement added. (NAN)