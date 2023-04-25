Police uncover plan to attack Plateau assembly complex

Police in Plateau State say they have uncovered the plan to attack the Plateau State House of Assembly Complex. The police spokesman in the state,…

Police in Plateau State say they have uncovered the plan to attack the Plateau State House of Assembly Complex.

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Alabo Alfred, in a statement on Monday, said the intention of the plotters was to cause a breakdown of law and order

“The Plateau State Police Command wishes to inform the good people of the state and the general public that credible intelligence from reliable sources revealed that some enemies of the state who do not want peace to remain permanent in the state, are planning to forcefully invade the Plateau State House of Assembly Complex to cause damages to lives and property.

“Having received this information, the Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, Bartholomew N. Onyeka, who is the head of internal security and a strong peace advocate in the state, has enhanced security around the state house of assembly complex as a proactive measure to prevent such villainous plan.

“The command, therefore, warns anybody who has the intention to foment trouble around the state house of assembly or any part of the state to desist from such or be ready to face the full wrath of the law when apprehended.”

The command urged the peace-loving residents of Plateau State to continue to give useful and timely information to the command to enable the police to respond quickly to distress calls from the public.

It also advised parents and guardians to caution their wards and children not to be used by selfish persons as tools to disrupt the peace in the state.

Our correspondent reports that the police three weeks ago sealed the complex due to the leadership crisis that rocked the assembly.