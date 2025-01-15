Police uncover new trends in kidnapping women

The Lagos State Police Command has revealed a new trend called ‘constructive kidnapping,’ in which women are lured by kidnappers posing as online friends or romantic partners. This scheme has already ensnared 16 women, all of whom have, however, been rescued by the police.

According to Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Ishola, the kidnappers use social media to create a false sense of friendship. They entice victims to travel to Lagos under the pretence of a romantic encounter, offering up to N500,000 and covering flight expenses. Upon arrival, the women are taken to luxury hotels.

However, from then on, their phones were confiscated and money transferred from their accounts. Subsequently, the kidnappers contact the victims’ families demanding ransom.

SPONSOR AD

CP Ishola explained, “It is constructive kidnapping because you have a scenario where a lady is lured from her safe space to Lagos by a group of boys or a single individual. They make it enticing by sending a business-class flight ticket, N500,000, and booking a luxurious five-star hotel. The victim feels like they’ve ‘arrived,’ unaware that it’s all a ruse.

”I’ve rescued at least 16 ladies from this trap. As soon as they arrive, the kidnappers mess the ladies up, seize their phones, transfer their money, and contact their relatives to demand more ransom, threatening to kill the victim if their demands aren’t met. It’s termed ‘constructive’ because the victims unwittingly walk into the trap set for them. However, we’re always one step ahead.”

In a separate incident, a 15-year-old girl conspired with her boyfriend to fake her own kidnapping in an attempt to extort ransom from her parents. “On January 8, 2025, her mother reported her missing, and on January 9, the kidnappers demanded ransom. We traced the girl and her boyfriend to his home, where they were found with a baby,” said CP Ishola.

The police have issued a warning to the public, particularly women, to exercise caution when interacting with strangers online. “Always be vigilant. If you see something suspicious, say something,” CP Ishola advised.