Police Trust Fund harps on continuous training of officers

The Nigerian Police Trust Fund (NPTF) on Thursday canvassed continuous training of personnel of the Force to perform better in their respective areas of responsibilities.

It also appealed to Nigerians to always appreciate the efforts of operatives of the Nigerian police in their bid to keep the country secure at all times while maintaining internal security.

The Executive Secretary of the NPTF, Mr Mohammed Sheidu, made this plea in Abuja when he spoke during a training for police officers on peace, conflict resolution and psychological development.

SPONSOR AD

“It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to empowering the brave men and women of the Nigerian police force who serve this great nation.

“In today’s world, the challenges we face as law enforcement are evolving rapidly from tackling organised crime to navigating the complexities of community policing.

“We must constantly equip ourselves with the knowledge, the tools, and the skills needed to stay ahead,” the NPTF boss stated.

According to him, the programme was designed with police officers’ growth in mind, adding that whatever they gain from the training would definitely help them going forward.

He said, “We are not just equipping you with technical skills but also nurturing leadership, critical thinking, and resilience. These are qualities that will help each and every one of you to rise to the demands of modern-day policing and public safety.”