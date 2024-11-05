Police track motorcycle stolen from Kwara to Niger

The police in Kwara State have explained how it tracked a motorcycle stolen in Kwara to Niger State at an upper area court in Ilorin.

The command, in a First Information Report (FIR), said the Bajaj motorcycle with registration number KWARA-BDU 103 VC, was stolen from the rider, one Paul Rotimi of the Basin Area, Ilorin, by unknown thieves around 7:45 pm.

“They injured the rider on his head and forcefully dispossessed him of the motorcycle,” the FIR added.

SPONSOR AD

The case was reported by the owner, Olajesu Ibuanu of Babanla Street, Tanke, Ilorin.

Ibuanu further complained that the tracking device installed on the motorcycle showed it had been taken out of ilorin.

“During police investigations, the motorcycle was recovered from you Balla Muhammed (accused) at about 0900 hrs at Bida, Niger State while you were persuading one Suleiman to buy it but he declined interest as you could not produce any document of the motorcycle.

“You, Balla Muhammed confessed that you conspired with one Usman Muhammed, who actually hit the rider’s head with a hammer, which inflicted serious injury on him,” the charge sheet added.

The accused were arraigned on criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt and theft.

Prosecutor Amotekun argued against his bail while Barrister Sharafadeen defended the accused.

In his ruling, Magistrate Abdullahi ordered the remand of the accused and adjourned the case to November 11.