Police to report Bayelsa judge to NJC for freeing notorious kidnapper

The Bayelsa State Police Command is set to approach the National Judicial Council (NJC) to address what it deems a misconduct by a State High…

    By Bassey Willie, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command is set to approach the National Judicial Council (NJC) to address what it deems a misconduct by a State High Court judge, Justice S. W. Amaduobogha, of the Ogbia Division.

The controversy arose from the judge’s decision to release a notorious kidnapper who was apprehended by the police.

The State Commissioner of Police, Alonyenu Francis Idu, confirmed the development at a press briefing at the Police Command headquarters.

He accused Justice Amaduobogha of violating his oath by setting free Endurance Enaware, a notorious kidnapper who was arrested with substantial evidence, including confessional statements and previous convictions of co-conspirators.

The commissioner indicated that the police are consulting with senior officers and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to file a formal petition with the NJC.

Enaware, from Azuzuama in Southern Ijaw LGA, was involved in several high-profile crimes, including the abduction of the wife of a prominent Igbo businessman, Obaino, and a medical doctor, Alex Ogirigade. He was also implicated in the killings of an NDLEA officer and police officers in separate incidents.

 

