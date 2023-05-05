Police to make life difficult for scammers, kidnappers

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 4, AIG Musa Haladu, has vowed to make life difficult for internet scammers popularly called…

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 4, AIG Musa Haladu, has vowed to make life difficult for internet scammers popularly called yahoo-yahoo and kidnappers operating in the North Central zone of the country.

Haladu therefore urged the people of Nasarawa, Plateau and Benue states to avail the police and other security agencies useful information to help nip the crime and other festering criminality in the bud.

He made this known while addressing journalists yesterday at the zonal command headquarters in Makurdi shortly after he met with Police Commissioners of Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa states.