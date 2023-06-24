Police to establish Quick Intervention Squad – Acting IGP

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Olukayode Egbetokun, has said the Nigeria Police will establish a Quick Intervention Squad to tackle the menace of crimes…

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Olukayode Egbetokun, has said the Nigeria Police will establish a Quick Intervention Squad to tackle the menace of crimes and criminality.

Egbetokun said this on Friday in Abuja during his inaugural conference with Strategic Police Managers, consisting of officers from the rank of Commissioner of Police and above.

“The Nigeria Police Force under my command, in its quest to stamp out violent crimes and their detrimental and debilitating effects on the security and safety of our society, will forge ahead to tackle the menace of crimes and criminality head on,” he said.

“This will be done with the establishment of a specialised Quick Intervention Squad, which will comprise combat ready Police Mobile Force personnel with effective and enhanced training in crisis de-escalation and violent crime reduction strategies.”

“This will lead to a review of the engagement patterns of the Police Mobile Force in a bid to restore the days of glory of the Police Mobile Force as a punching arm of the Police,” he said.

The IG said his administration would embrace innovation and technology as powerful allies in the fight against crime.

According to him, the world is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and so the Nigeria Police should adapt to the evolving landscape of crime.

He said criminals were presently more sophisticated, more organised and more ruthless than ever before.

Egbetokun said the Nigeria Police would leverage cutting-edge tools, data analytics and intelligence networks to stay one step ahead of criminals, seeking to disrupt the peace of the country.

The IG said this would be achieved through a robust and effective human and technical intelligence-gathering process to enhance the capacity of personnel. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...