Police to deploy technology for school security

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has pledged to adopt modern technology and intelligence-driven strategies to enhance the security of students, teachers, and school infrastructure nationwide.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, represented by Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Ahmed Ammani of Zone 1, Kano, made this commitment at the launch of a Stakeholders Forum on School Security and the training of the School Protection Squad (SPS) in Kano.
The event, themed “Strengthening Security Resilience and Integration of Host Communities in the Protection of Education,” focused on developing collaborative security measures among law enforcement agencies, schools, and local communities.
The IGP said the Safe Schools Initiative remains a top priority, reinforcing the police’s commitment to ensuring secure learning environments.
“As we gather here today, we are reminded of our responsibility to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for our children. The Nigeria Police Force remains dedicated to working with other security agencies and stakeholders to achieve this goal,” he said.
He further announced training programmes for educators, administrators, and security personnel to equip them with skills for handling security threats.
Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by Commissioner for Education Ali Haruna Makoda, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to protecting educational institutions.
The National Coordinator of the School Protection Squad (SPS), CP Abayomi Shogunle, highlighted that between 2012 and 2016, over 600 teachers were killed, and more than 19,000 were displaced due to attacks on schools.
To address this, Nigeria signed the Safe School Declaration in 2019 and launched the Safe School Initiative in 2024.
Kano is one of the pilot states for implementing security measures to protect students, teachers, and school facilities.
