Police swoop on cars with unauthorized number plates in FCT

The Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Haruna Garba, has said the command has begun a clampdown on vehicles with unauthorised number plates in the territory.

City & Crime reports that the clampdown is coming on the heels of a public outcry against taxi cars operating in the FCT with both foreign and Nigerian number plates all at the same time.

A statement by the command spokeswoman, DSP Josephine Adeh, said the police commissioner has urged residents circulating the voice recording by one Mr West Robinson, raising alarm over such commercial vehicles, which is making the rounds, to discontinue, as it was creating panic and apprehension among residents of the territory.

