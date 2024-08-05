Police shooting protesters, threatening them with death in Kano –Bulama Bukarti

Bulama Bukarti, a security analyst, has accused the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force of shooting #EndBadGovernance protesters in Kano and issuing death threats to…

Bulama Bukarti, a security analyst, has accused the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force of shooting #EndBadGovernance protesters in Kano and issuing death threats to them.

He also urged the police to acknowledge killings of protesters in the state.

Bukarti stated these during an interview on channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said that the police should investigate the matter and punish the officers involved, adding that there were videos of police threatening protesters with death and those showing police officers shooting at protesters.

He said, “One of the things that tarnish the image of the Nigeria Police Force is the denial of the killings of protesters in the face of facts. We saw the videos of killings of protesters. Some of these videos have been corroborated by sources on the ground where police were shooting at the protesters in places like Kano at Kurna Babban layi.

“There are people going round with bullets and some have died. There are videos of police officers threatening protesters with death in Kano State and police officers shooting protesters.

“I think it is demeaning of the rank and status of the Inspector-General of Police to deny those incidents. If they want to respect their profession and want to show Nigerians that they respect the rule of law and they don’t cover for criminals and those who abuse their powers among the police, they should acknowledge what happened and investigate it and punish those police officers that were involved.”