Police shoot man to death in Kano

Policemen from the Kwalli Division in Kano Municipal Local Government Area of Kano State have shot to death a man, Muntari Bala.

It was gathered that there was a misunderstanding between the deceased and the policemen on Thursday whereupon a policeman, popularly called Holanda, pledged to be the one behind Bala’s death.

The brother of the deceased, Yakubu Babangida, who is a personnel of the Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), said the incident happened around 9pm on Friday.

He said, “They shot him on his neck while he was sitting down behind his residence shortly after returning from a village to buy feed for the animals he was rearing.

“The policemen and my brother were all known in the neighbourhood and there were people when Holanda made the statement. Unfortunately, yesterday, they came around and shot him.

“We have tried to reach out to the DPO or anybody ata the police station but they refused to attend to us. They said we should take him to the hospital and remove the bullet on his neck without giving us any officer.

“When we refused, they attached an officer to us who escorted us to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital where my brother was confirmed dead.”

The police spokesman of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the command was yet to ascertain the facts of the matter.

He said, “The command received different versions of the story. Therefore, we have invited all parties involved to the police command so that we can address the issue and know what exactly happened.