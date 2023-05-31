Police sergeant dismissed for collecting N98,000 from victim in Lagos

The police command in Lagos State on Wednesday dismissed Sergeant Ekpo Shimuyere for extorting the sum of N98,000 from a victim. Ekpo, who was attached…

The police command in Lagos State on Wednesday dismissed Sergeant Ekpo Shimuyere for extorting the sum of N98,000 from a victim.

Ekpo, who was attached to Sogunle Division, allegedly led one of his victims to a Point of Sale (POS) operator from where he withdrew the said sum from the victim’s account.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told newsmen on Wednesday that the provost department of the command had already de-robed the sergeant.

Hundeyin said the dismissed sergeant collected the phone of his victim and used a POS operator to transfer N98,000 out of the N100,000 in the young man’s bank account.

He said, “Police got a complaint from the victim and the officer denied the crime when he was contacted. The command placed him under detention so that he would not tamper with the evidence.

“We wrote to his bank and obtained his statement of account. We were able to trace the money to where the POS operator transferred it to before transferring the money to the officer’s account.

“We followed due process to get his account. The victim was invited in the course of investigation and he testified.

“The POS operator was also invited and he said the officer requested him to transfer the money from the victim’s account to another one.”

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, reviewed the orderly room procedure of the officer with Force No. 461654 attached to Sogunle Police Division and approved the punishment of dismissal from the force.”

