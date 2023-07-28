Police reveal how lady died in Anambra hotel

Anambra State Police command has stated that the young lady identified as Miss Chinyere Awuda allegedly beaten to death and dumped...

Anambra State Police Command has made a new revelation on the alleged murder of a young lady identified as Miss Chinyere Awuda allegedly beaten to death and dumped into a swimming pool on the premises of Cosmila Hotel Awka.

The police in a statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu on Friday, exonerated the hotel of any complicity in Awuda’s death.

He said the report of the pathologist found no sign of trauma on the victim’s body, noting that the claims that the deceased was beaten to death was not correct.

“Contrary to claims that the deceased was beaten to death, the pathologist found no sign of trauma on the body.

“The autopsy report indicated that drowning was the cause of death,” he stated.

According to him, the finding was in tandem with the claim that the lady ran away when accosted and every effort made to find her that night was futile.

Ikenga said that she fell into the abandoned swimming pool and drowned.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Aderemi Adeoye, had directed that the case file be forwarded to the Attorney General for vetting and legal advice.

Recall that on July 17, 2023, the body of a young lady later identified as Miss Chinyere Awuda was found in an abandoned swimming pool within the premises of Cosmila Hotel located at 10 Cosmila Close, off old INEC road by Regina Caeli Junction, Awka.

It was alleged that the deceased was beaten to death by some persons who had an event at the hotel the previous night. She was accused of pilfering some of the naira notes allegedly sprayed on the celebrant.

In the course of the police investigation, the celebrant was arrested for questioning while the corpse was recovered and deposited at a morgue for autopsy.

