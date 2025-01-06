Police reveal cause of Port Harcourt explosion

The Police Command in Rivers has said that 18 persons were severely injured in a gas explosion which occurred in Oroazi community in Port Harcourt.

The incident occurred in Sunday evening at a gas refilling shop, causing significant damage to nearby buildings.

The latest explosion follows a series of gas and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) incidents recorded in the state since 2024.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed the incident during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

According to her, yes, I can confirm that the explosion was caused by a welder repairing a refrigerator.

‘’The technician was using a gas cylinder to weld while simultaneously trying to refill gas on the refrigerator which led to the explosion.

“No fewer than 18 persons, including the technician, sustained injuries but fortunately, no lives were lost,” she added.

Iringe-Koko stated that those injured suffered varying degrees of burns and were promptly evacuated to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.

She also confirmed that the police have launched a full investigation into the incident and would share their findings with the public.

An eyewitness, identified as Tamuno, described the incident as devastating, noting that the victims included a pregnant woman, four children, and a couple.

“The explosion triggered a chain reaction with other gas cylinders in the shop also exploding.

“Most of the victims were residents and passers-by who unfortunately happened to be near the shop at the time,” he said.

He added that many of the victims were rushed to the Rivers State Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt and expressed hope for their survival. (NAN)