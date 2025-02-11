Police retirement crisis festers

The simmering crisis in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is beginning to fester as senior officers who have clocked 60 years of age and those who have served 35 years in the force have refused to exit more than one week after they were ordered to retire.

Findings by our correspondent at the weekend showed that the affected officers were still banking on the case instituted against the Police Service Commission (PSC) at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria where they are currently challenging the commission’s directive.

However, speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the Commission said it was not aware that any police officer has refused to retire as directed.

SPONSOR AD

Some of the affected officers, who spoke to this newspaper on Sunday, submitted that they would not have considered a legal option against the PSC’s directive had it been the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was not extended.

“It is not today people started retiring from the police force, ours would not be the last, but what is good for the goose is also good for the gander. Some people may want to argue that the position of IG is political, the truth is that all of us are in the service.

“It is not that Mr Egbetokun had exited the force before he was appointed. Look at the position of PSC chairman, that one is purely political but the position of IG should also follow civil service rules in order to allow other officers to grow,” one of the affected officers said.

When asked to clarify whether they were challenging the IGP’s tenure extension in court, the affected officer said they weren’t challenging the top cop’s extension for now but the PSC’s directive that ordered them to retire.

It would be recalled that the PSC at a meeting in Abuja earlier this month ordered the immediate retirement of all senior police officers who have either exceeded 35 years in service or are above the age of 60.

The spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, recalled that the Commission at its 24th Plenary Meeting of 27th and 28th September 2017, approved that the Force Entrants should have their date of appointment in the Force against the date of their enlistment.

“The Commission has passionately revisited their decision and has come to the conclusion that the said decision in its intent and purpose contradicted the principle of a merger of service in the public service, and it is in violation of Public Service Rule No 020908 (i & ii) which provides for retirement on the attainment of 35 years in service or 60 years of age.

“Accordingly, the Commission at its 1st extraordinary meeting of the 6th Management Board held today, Friday, 31st January 2025, approved the immediate retirement of those officers who have spent more than 35 years in service and those above 60 years of age,” Ani had said.

But the force headquarters in a wireless message from the office of the Force Secretary and dated February 5, 2025, a copy of which was obtained by Daily Trust, directed the affected officers to stay action pending further directive.

The signal partly read, “INGENPOL strongly directs all officers affected by the PSC’s directive to stay action, pending further directive. This directive should be strictly complied with.”

FHQ compiles officers’ names above 60; IGP sets up disciplinary c’ttee

However, a new twist came into the matter at the weekend as the police high command began compilation of names of the affected officers with a view to submitting the same to the police service commission for further action.

It was learnt that the names were being compiled by a disciplinary committee set up by IGP Egbetokun.

Sources familiar with the developments confided in our correspondent that the committee, which was expected to commence sitting yesterday, at the Louis Edet House, which houses the Force Headquarters, Abuja, has already summoned some top officers.

A highly-placed official, who doesn’t want his name in print, listed those summoned as an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, two Commissioners of Police and a senior police lawyer.

“The committee formally sent letters to the invited officers. They are expected to appear before the committee in their neatly dressed kits,” the source told Daily Trust.

The committee is expected to end its sitting on Thursday, according to officials of the force.

Court fixes March 18 for case against PSC

In the meantime, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria has adjourned the case of some police officers, who are contesting their retirement to March 18.

The claimants in the suit include; Egong Egwu Egong, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP); Edwin Okoro also a CSP and three others.

They claimed that the PSC relied on a controversial circular to calculate their years of service from their initial date of entry into the police force, rather than from when they entered the Police Academy.

Their counsel, Adeleke Agbola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), urged the court to ensure that the status quo remains, pending the determination of committal proceedings to ascertain whether the judgment had been violated.

“The judgment of the court is that the date is when the policemen got into the Academy. There is no appeal against the judgment,” he said.

He pleaded with the court to maintain the status quo pending the hearing of the committal proceedings to determine if there has been a breach on the basis that the judgment of the court must be obeyed.

Exit NPF honourably, Retired AIG counsels

In a telephone interview with Daily Trust, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Wilson Inalegwu, advised the affected officers to exit the force peacefully.

Inalegwu explained that the PSC has powers constitutionally to “hire and fire” as well as promote police officers from a lower rank to that of Deputy Inspector-General of Police.

The retired senior cop stressed that it was the prerogative of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Force to appoint the IGP, and as such it should not be equated with other ranks.

“The president has the powers to appoint the IGP, not the other officers. Those agitating to stay in the force after 60 years should just go home honourably,” Inalegwu said.

CISLAC urges police force, PSC to comply with public service rules

Also commenting on the issue, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) said the impasse threatens the rule of law, undermines accountability, and erodes public trust in Nigeria’s governance and security institutions.

In a statement, Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), Executive Director of CISLAC, reaffirmed the statutory authority of the PSC under Sections 6 and 7 of the Police Service Commission (Establishment) Act, 2001. He noted that the PSC is mandated to appoint, promote, dismiss, and exercise disciplinary control over Nigeria Police Force personnel (excluding the Inspector General of Police). This mandate is further reinforced by Paragraph 30 of Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution, granting the PSC oversight authority on police appointments and discipline.

“Public Service Rule No. 020908 (i & ii) mandates the compulsory retirement of public officers, including senior police officers, who have served for 35 years or reached the age of 60. This regulation is designed to uphold the integrity and efficiency of security institutions by enabling leadership renewal and preventing tenure manipulation,” Rafsanjani said.

CISLAC condemned the alleged directive by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), instructing senior officers who have attained the mandatory retirement threshold to remain in service pending further directives. According to Rafsanjani, “this action constitutes a clear violation of the PSC’s statutory authority, undermines the principle of separation of powers, and fosters unnecessary institutional conflicts.”

He further criticized the amendment to the 2020 Police Act, which grants the IGP a fixed four-year tenure regardless of age or service years. “This amendment contradicts existing public service regulations,” he stated.

We’ are not aware of any failure to comply with directive – PSC

When contacted to find out the next line of action regarding those officers who have refused to exit, the spokesman of the PSC, Ani, said they were not aware that the affected officers were yet to leave.

Ani said the IGP was yet to formally notify the commission about the development as it ought to be, arguing that action could not be taken against the officers based on what was reported in the national dailies.

“We don’t have such information. If they refuse, the IG will notify the commission. We cannot do it (take any action) based on what we’re reading in the newspapers.

“I don’t think any employee would refuse to go if his time is due. I don’t think so,” he said.

When Daily Trust contacted the spokesman of the police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, promised to get back to our correspondent, but he was yet to do so as at the time of filing this report yesterday.

However, a top senior police officer, who was not authorised to speak, explained that officials of the PSC and the disciplinary committee set up by the IGP were working on the matter.

“I believe the issue would be made public in due time. I can confirm to you that the police and the commission are already meeting on the matter and things would be sorted out,” the source said.

Contribution from: Eugene Agha, Lagos