Police rescues 2 farmers, arrests gunrunners, informant in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has rescued two farmers in Kuriga village after its operatives thwarted a kidnapping attempt.

The command also arrested a notorious gunrunner and an informant.

In a statement issued on Monday, the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, detailed the recent successes.

He said on August 18, at about 6:30 a.m., officers from the Police Mobile Force (PMF) stationed in Kuriga responded to gunfire on the village outskirts.

“They encountered two armed men on motorcycles who were attempting to abduct two farmers. Following a brief exchange of gunfire, the bandits fled, abandoning their captives. The rescued farmers, who sustained head injuries, received treatment at the Kuriga Primary Health Care Centre and have since been discharged,” Hassan said.

He added that on August 14, at around 6:00 p.m., operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit intercepted two male suspects with a fabricated AK-47 rifle at Madaci village, Zaria. The suspects, identified as Abulaziz Habibu (25) and Nuhu Thomas (25), both residents of Dogon Dawa, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, admitted to being involved in the illegal arms trade and supplying weapons to bandits in the Zaria area.

“Their cooperation has provided valuable leads, and the police are using this information to locate and arrest additional accomplices,” the police spokesman said.

In a separate operation on the same day, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Tafa Division, acting on credible intelligence, led a team to Gidan Abeh Village, Kagarko LGA. There, they apprehended Abubakar Yahuza, a 36-year-old resident of Gidan Abeh Village, who confessed to being an informant for kidnappers operating in the Gidan Dogo Forest.