Police rescue two abducted students, resident in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command says it has rescued two kidnapped students at the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA), Katsina State, and one other victim from their captors.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, said the command rescued the students, Ibrahim Abdulwaheed and Abdulrahman Abdulwasiu, on Friday.

The police said one Malam Dauda Magini, 55, of Bayan Radio quarters, Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State, was also rescued alongside the students.

“The fact of the case is that on August 3, 2023, at about 0209hrs, bandits in their numbers, wielding weapons, invaded Bayan Radio quarters, situated on the fringes of Dutsinma LGA, and kidnapped the aforementioned victims.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, promptly mobilized and deployed the Area Commander Dutsinma, DPO Dutsinma, and the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit led by CSP Andrew Alphouse, to the scene for a search and rescue mission led by the Area Commander to locate and safely rescue the kidnapped victims,” the statement read in part.

It further stated that the rescue team combed through the bush, successfully located the kidnapped victims, and rescued them unhurt, adding that the victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

