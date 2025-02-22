Police rescue six children from Lagos building

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued six children found residing alone in a building within an estate in the Ejigbo area of the state.

The children, between aged seven and 13 have been transferred to the state’s Ministry of Youth and social development for protective custody.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement confirming the development said investigation conducted revealed that the mother of the children traveled abroad for medical treatment, leaving them in the hands of a caregiver.

SPONSOR AD

The statement said: “The case was transfered from Ejigbo Police Station to the Gender Unit of the Command Headquarters around noon of February 18, 2025.

“An information was received that six children were staying alone in a residential house , within an Estate in Ejigbo axis of Lagos.

“The children aged 7-13 years have been rescued and are currently in protective shelter through the Ministry of Youth and social development.

” Information so far revealed that their mother is currently abroad for medical treatment and left them in care of a caregiver, Effort is in top gear to reach out to their mother while, investigation is currently on going to get more facts about the matter.”