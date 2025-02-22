Police rescue six children from Lagos building

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued six children found residing alone in a building within an estate in the Ejigbo area of the state.
The children, between aged seven and 13 have been transferred to the state’s Ministry of Youth and social development for protective custody.
Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement confirming the development said investigation conducted revealed that the mother of the children traveled abroad for medical treatment, leaving them in the hands of a caregiver.
The statement said: “The case was transfered from Ejigbo Police Station to the Gender Unit of the Command Headquarters around noon of February 18, 2025.
“An information was received that six children were staying alone in a residential house , within an Estate in Ejigbo axis of Lagos.
“The children aged 7-13 years have been rescued and are currently in protective shelter through the Ministry of Youth and social development.
” Information so far revealed that their mother is currently abroad for medical treatment and left them in care of a caregiver, Effort is in top gear to reach out to their mother while, investigation is currently on going to get more facts about the matter.”
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.