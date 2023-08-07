Police rescue man seen with dead child from mob

Police operatives from the Ilemba-Hausa Division under the Lagos State Police Command have saved a man found with the dead body of his friend’s child.…

Police operatives from the Ilemba-Hausa Division under the Lagos State Police Command have saved a man found with the dead body of his friend’s child.

The spokesman of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident, said that the incident happened on Friday, when a man, who was assisting his friend to go and bury his dead child was almost lynched when some residents saw the corpse with him.

He said the residents were suspicious and took him as a ritual killer who might have abducted and killed the child.

He further said, “Upon interrogation, he told the police that the child had been sick for a while and had just died in the hospital.

“He said he was contracted by the parents to help bury the child and that he was on his way to bury the child before he was accosted by some residents who thought he had evil intention.

“The parents of the deceased child were invited to the station, where they confirmed the man’s claim.”

He further said that the parents of the child and the accused man were released to proceed with the burial. (NAN)

