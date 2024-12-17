police rescue kidnapped family in edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have rescued kidnapped four family members after a gun battle with the kidnappers.

The victims, David Ayanbode (60), Elizabeth Akpoyomare (40), Excel Akpoyomare (10) and Flourish Akpoyomare (8) were kidnapped by gunmen, along Okada-Ayekun camp via Utese.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Moses Yamu, said the victims were kidnaped on November 15 by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

SPONSOR AD

He said the police swiftly responded and traced the kidnappers to their hidden, adding that on sighting the police, they engaged them in gun battle.

He said the kidnappers succumbed to the superior fire power from the police, fled and abandoned their victims, who were tied down in the bush.

He said police rescued the victims, adding that efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects.