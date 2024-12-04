Police rescue 5 abducted children in A/Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has said it rescued five children abducted from the same mother.

It was gathered that the children were abducted from their village in Ibiono Ibom by an unknown man and carried away on a motorcycle.

Speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday in Uyo, the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, said the children had been reunited with their mother.

He said, “On 14/11/2024, at about 1510hrs, the command received a distress call from a woman (name withheld), who reported that five of her children had been taken away by an unknown man on a motorcycle.

“The command’s operatives immediately swung into action in the company of villagers from Mbiakpan Ikot Idim and Obio Ibiono. The suspect, one Promise Boniface ‘m’, was given a hot chase and arrested at Obio Ibiono.

“The five children were rescued unhurt and reunited with their parents. The motorcycle used by the suspect in committing the crime was recovered.”

The suspect, one Promise Boniface, however, denied stealing the children, saying he found them wandering on the road on a rainy day and took them to a safe place.

“I saw the children on the road crying, saying their parents were not at home, and I took them to my house. I even called my landlord based in Lagos and informed him of the situation.

“The children stayed with me for two hours because it was raining before the youths came. Their mother was not around. I didn’t take the children anywhere,” he stated.

The CP explained that Boniface was one out of the many criminal suspects arrested for theft, kidnapping, robbery, gun running and cultism in the month of November.