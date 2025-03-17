Police rescue 4, neutralise 6 kidnappers in Abia

The Police Command in Abia has rescued four kidnap victims and neutralised six members of a kidnapping gang.

The state Police Commissioner (CP), Mr Danladi Isa, disclosed this on Saturday at the Abia Government House, Umuahia, while presenting the rescued victims to Gov. Alex Otti.

He credited the success to the governor’s continuous support, stating that they came to show him the result of his investment in security agencies in Abia, including the Police.

He said the command received a report on March 9 about the kidnap of four young men at approximately 09:30 a.m.

Isa said the victims were driving their Toyota RAV4 along New Umuahia Road, Obingwa, when the kidnappers intercepted them, forcing them to stop at gunpoint before abducting them.

He said the command’s Tactical Team, using credible intelligence and technology, located the kidnappers’ hideout in Osokwa, Osisioma Ngwa LGA, on March 14.

He also said that upon arrival at the hideout, where the victims were held for five days in a three-bedroom bungalow, the kidnappers engaged the police in a gun battle.

According to him, six criminals were neutralised due to the tactical team’s superior firepower, and the four victims were rescued unharmed.

The police chief said the team recovered two AK-47 rifles, six magazines, and 34 rounds of live ammunition from the criminals.

He further said that efforts were ongoing to apprehend other gang members, who fled during the operation.

The governor thanked government functionaries, who supported the operation and commended the police for their bravery, commitment, and use of technology to secure the state.

He praised the CP and his team for rescuing the victims unharmed and promised a handsome reward for the tactical team.

Otti pledged to continue to upgrade security technology and do everything possible to ensure the state remains safe.

“I have also instructed that the bungalow in Osokwa, Osisioma LGA, where the kidnappers operated and held their victims, should be completely demolished. We will locate the owner of the house and prosecute him,” he said.

He also said that the state would no longer tolerate landlords who rent out property for criminal activities, adding that such landlords are also criminals. (NAN)