Police rescue 4 children stolen from Bauchi in Anambra

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Obono Itam, says four children allegedly stolen from their parents in Bauchi State and sold to another family in Anambra have been rescued.

The CP made this disclosure on Monday while briefing journalists at the police headquarters in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area of the state, about the activities of the command in 2024.

During the briefing, 13 suspects involved in murder, kidnapping, and other criminal activities were paraded.

Obono also stated that the operatives arrested four suspects, including an illegal foster mother. According to him, the suspects confessed to the crime and explained the role each of them played.

Itam confirmed that one of the children had been identified, adding that efforts were underway to reunite the children with their parents.

Obono further stated that in the early hours of December 24, 2024, a joint security operation led by the Nigeria Police Force, which included the military, civil defense, and Anambra vigilante operatives, successfully dismantled a criminal camp located in Nimo, Njikoka Local Government Area.

According to him, the operation led to the destruction of several makeshift structures within the camp, recovery of 19 unexploded improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and significant injuries to fleeing suspects.

He explained that the operation followed credible intelligence about the criminal gang’s activities in the area, along with information obtained during the interrogation of suspects arrested in ongoing police operations across the state.

Obono also stated that police operatives attached to the Special Anti-Cultism Squad in Enugu-Ukwu, acting on credible information, arrested one Miracle Mwakalor, 18, from Umubele Village, Awka South Local Government Area, on December 6 and recovered one AK-47 rifle and a magazine from him.

According to him, the operatives raided the gang’s den during an operation aimed at preventing a planned attack in Nibo, Awka South Local Government Area.

He said that Miracle was apprehended, but his gang members escaped and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime and led the operatives to an apartment in Ubuofu, Awka, where they had hidden the recovered rifle in the roof.