Police rescue 3 from cultists, robbers

The Delta State Police Command yesterday said it has rescued a victim from being murdered by suspected cultists.

DSP Bright Edafe, the command’s spokesman, who disclosed this to newsmen in Asaba, said two other persons were also rescued from armed robbers.

Bright said the victims were rescued by operatives of Sapele and Agbor divisions respectively.

On the first rescued victim, he said the operatives of Sapele Division were attracted to the suspected cultists’ den when they were chanting “ARO MATE” and that on sighting the officers the suspects took to their heels and in the process abandoned a victim they were holding hostage with the intention to murder him.

He also disclosed that two victims were rescued from being robbed, saying the victims who were between the ages of 41 and 36 years from Agbor community were attacked on their way from the Agbor-Obia area towards Uromi- Agbor Junction.

