Police rescue 2 abducted university students, staff in Zamfara

Police authorities in Zamfara State have confirmed the rescue of two students and a staff of the Federal University Gusau. This was made known in a statement by the police.

The statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Yazid Abubakar indicated that the rescued persons were abducted on the 14th September 2023 about 8pm when a group of men suspected to be bandits armed with dangerous weapons invaded the students’ rented apartment located at the outskirts of Sabon Garin Damba.

Moreso, the PRO added that ‘on receipt of the information the Striking Force of the Command mobilized for a search and rescue operation which yielded a positive result as all the victims were rescued unhurt but operations are still on with the view of arresting the fleeing abductors.’

The statement read in part, “The Police Command wants to reassure people of the state that it will continue to do its best in protecting lives and properties of the citizenry and also provide atmosphere conducive for learning in all the institutions operating in the state.”

Also, the PRO also urged the good people of the state to furnish the command with credible and timely information on the activities of criminals so as to salvage the state from all forms of criminality.

