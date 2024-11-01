Police release Ogun student’s corpse to family, conclude autopsy

Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Abiodun Alamutu, says the corpse of Monday Arijo, the student of Obada Grammar School, Obada, Imeko Afon Local Government Area of the state, has been released to the family for burial after conclusion of an autopsy on the body.

A school teacher had reportedly flogged Arijo 24 times and asked him to perform 162 frog jumps as a punishment for wrongdoing.

And in the process, the student reportedly collapsed and rushed to different hospitals before he died allegedly due to complications from the punishment.

Following the incident, the government ordered closure of the school and suspended the Principal of the school, Mrs. Tamrat Onaolapo, who was earlier issued a query for allowing corporal punishment to be used on the pupil against the established rules and regulations in the state.

Speaking with newsmen on Friday in Abeokuta, Alamutu said his corpse had been released to the family.

He was silent on the result of the autopsy, insisting that investigation on the case has not been concluded.

“We have actually gone far in the investigation but the only update I will give you is that most of the things being pushed out related on the social media are frivolous but I don’t want to be preemptive of the investigation.

“In the next few days we will give you a full update on the outcome of our investigation so far.

“But I want to confirm to you that the autopsy has been concluded and the corpse has been released to the family. The autopsy would be the final proof of the outcome of our investigation,” Alamutu said.