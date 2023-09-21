Police recover stolen 77 cattle in Plateau

The Plateau state police command said it has recovered 77 stolen cattle in Kampani Zurak village of Wese LGA of the state. The spokesperson of…

The Plateau state police command said it has recovered 77 stolen cattle in Kampani Zurak village of Wese LGA of the state.

The spokesperson of the state command, DSP Alabo Alfred, who confirmed this to journalists, said the rustled cattle were originally stolen from Gajin Duguri village of Bauchi State.

Explaining how the cattle were stolen, the command’s spokesperson said “ On 19/09/2023, we received credible information at the Bashar Police Division that a certain number of cows belonging to one Alhaji Idris Yunusa, the Galadiman Yuli Duguri, had been rustled by unknown criminals on 11/9/2023 from Gajin Duguri village, Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi State.

“According to the intelligence report, the cows were rustled from a herder while grazing and moved towards Odare forest of Kampani Zurak village, LGA.

‘’On receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officers, (DPO) Bashar Division, CSP Atiku Yahaya immediately led a team of policemen who in conjunction with some VGN personnel and hunters, intercepted the culprits.

“On sighting the policemen, the culprits fled into the nearby forests. However, 77 cows were recovered and released to the owner. The Police have intensified efforts in order to arrest the culprits and ensure that they face the full weight of the law. ‘’

